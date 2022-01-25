Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 25 (ANI): Tripura Chief Secretary Kumar Alok on Tuesday said that the state is contemplating converting all polling stations into specially-abled friendly in line with the Election Commission of India's special emphasis on the voting rights of Divyangjans.

Addressing the National Voter's Day programme at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan, Agartala, "The state CEO office has taken cognizance of the new provisions incorporated to ensure the voting rights of challenged people and a lot of schools that are polling stations have been made disabled-friendly."

Also Read | Dr S Somanath, New Chairman of ISRO Calls on Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh to Discusses Status of Gaganyaan and Other Future Space Missions.

"Since the assembly elections are scheduled next year, I want to request the CEO office to make sure that all the polling stations in the state are converted into Disable friendly polling booths,"he said

He also said that whatever reforms necessary to improve the polling stations to that level the government should take up.

Also Read | President Ram Nath Kovind Approves Conferment of Jeevan Raksha Padak Series of Awards 2021 on 51 Persons.

"The resources are, indeed, required and the state government shall be trying to find out resources to tackle this important issue and we need to work with full empathy to solve this problem", added Alok.

He also laid emphasis on the significance of youth's participation in the electoral process.

"Youth shall live much longer than the aged citizens. They need to decide what kind of governance, political structure and policy they need. So, their role in the election process is very important," Alok stated.

"Considering this factor, the Election Commission of India felt the need of initiating special drives to enrol youth in the electoral rolls. In Tripura, such drives have been conducted in four spots and 41,000 new voters have been incorporated in the electoral rolls", the chief secretary added.

He also reminded the people present in the function about the history of India's democracy and how much before Western Countries, India introduced Universal Adult Suffrage. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)