Ferozepur (Punjab) [India], April 5 (ANI): All students travelling in a private school bus that fell into a drain near Arman Pura village in Punjab's Ferozepur district on Saturday morning are safe and did not suffer any serious injuries, said SSP Ferozepur Bhupendra Singh.

Speaking to ANI, Bhupendra Singh said that the incident occurred while the bus, carrying 20 schoolchildren, was en route to drop students at their school.

"The students have not suffered major injuries. All of them are safe... We are taking immediate action on the basis of the statements given by the parents when the police force reached the incident spot," SSP Ferozepur Bhupendra Singh said.

He further added that legal proceedings are underway, and police are registering a case.

"Police administration is registering the case. Legal action will be taken... The RTA (Road Transportation Authority), traffic wing, and DSP subdivisions, coordinatedly, have given instructions that school buses have to be checked, and if any bus is not fit for running on the road, then the RTA will take action by coordinating with the school and shutting down the bus," he added.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday stated that the administration was present at the spot and engaged in rescue operations. He also prayed for the safety and well-being of everyone.

Taking to social media posts on X, Mann wrote, "A tragic news has been received about a private school bus filled with children meeting with an accident in the Sem canal in Firozpur. The administration teams are present at the scene. I am taking moment-to-moment updates on the relief efforts. I pray to the Almighty for everyone's well-being and safety."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

