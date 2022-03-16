Jammu, Mar 15 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Health and Medical Education Department has tied up with the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) to seek its accreditation for the tertiary-care hospitals in the Union Territory, an official spokesperson said.

Three hospitals each in Jammu and Srinagar shall be put to entry-level certification of the NABH, a constituent board of the Quality Council of India (QCI), at the beginning, followed by full-level accreditation, the spokesperson said.

He said the decision was taken at a recent meeting held under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, Vivek Bharadwaj, with NABH Chief Executive Officer Atul Kochar and the heads of all the line departments of health and medical education.

He said the institutions identified in Jammu are the SMGS Hospital, the Super Speciality Hospital and the Dental Hospital, while the L D Hospital, the Super Speciality Hospital and the Dental Hospital, Srinagar were identified in the Kashmir division, besides all the AYUSH institutions in the Union Territory.

The first three-day on-site orientation programme started at the Government Medical College, Srinagar on Tuesday, in which 40 participants from GMC Srinagar and its associated hospitals participated.

A similar on-site programme for the Government Medical College, Jammu and its associated hospitals shall be conducted on March 21 and another for the AYUSH institutions on March 23, the spokesperson said.

