India News | All-women Tri-service Contingent March at Kartavya Path with Pride

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): As India celebrated its 75th Republic day on Friday, Kartavya Path witnessed the might of All-women Tri-Services contingent comprising Agniveers.

The 75th Republic day focus on the themes of 'Nari Shakti' and 'Viksit Bharat'.

The Tri-Services women contingent represents Jointness, Integrity and Synergy amongst the services. This is the first time a women soldiers contingent representing all three services is marching in the Republic Day with pride and Elan. The motto of the Tri Service women contingent is 'Seva Tatha Sahayata'.

The contingent comprises of women soldiers from the Corps of Military police of Army, Navy and Air Force. Women military police have been deployed in various units and establishments in Counter Insurgency Areas, Siachen glacier, High Altitude Ares as well as in the Desert terrain. They have performed exceptionally in various Joint Exercises and UN Mission.

The all women contingent from Tri services was led by Captain Sandhya of Military Police with 3 supernumerary officers, Capt Shranya Rao, Sub Lt Anshu Yadav and Flt Lt Shrishti Rao.

They have actively participated in adventure activities like Sky Diving and Shwet Ashwa Motorcycle Display Team. Since the opening of women entry through Agnipath scheme, 450 Agniveer Vayu in Air Force, and 1100 Women Agniveers in Army have completed their training and inducted in various trades and branches.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu commenced the celebrations of the 75th Republic Day on Friday by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path.

President Murmu on her arrival at Kartavya Path was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Simultaneously, the National Anthem was played and the 21 Gun Salute was presented to the President.

President Murmu and her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, who is the chief guest at this year's Republic Day celebration were escorted by the President's Bodyguard- 'Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak'.

The President's Bodyguard is the seniormost Regiment of the Indian Army. This Republic Day is special for this elite Regiment as the 'Angrakshak' has completed 250 years of service since its raising in 1773.

The two Presidents arrived at Kartavya Path in the 'Traditional Buggy', a practice which made a comeback after a gap of 40 years. (ANI)

