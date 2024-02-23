Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI): The All World Gayatri Parivar (AWGP) is celebrating the monumental Ashwamedh Mahayagya, a sacred ritual, being held from February 21 to February 25 in Mumbai. Steeped in tradition and spiritual significance, this event marks a pivotal moment in India's cultural landscape.

The Ashwamedh Mahayagya, a rare occurrence in the last 2000 years, symbolizes a profound endeavour to unite the nation under the banner of Sanatan culture.

According to AWGP, Yagyas open portals of subtle positive energy. This Mahayagya is like to see the participation of 2.4 crore people. The mantra-infused yagya ahutis is aimed at whipping up positivity that will reflect in peace and prosperity for the nation.

Spearheaded by Dr Pranav Pandey and Shail Didi under the guidance of Dr Chinmay Pandey, AWGP is dedicated to fostering cultural consciousness and rejuvenating the spirit of the nation.

The Vedic rituals include the construction of 1008 fire pits, where groups of ten individuals will perform havan, fostering unity and spiritual harmony.

The event transcends caste and community barriers, welcoming all to partake in the transformative power of collective prayer.

The scale of the Ashwamedh Mahayagya is unparalleled, with a sprawling 140-acre venue adorned with 1008 ponds and illuminated by the light of sacred flames. From the auspicious Mangal-Kalash Yatra to the enlightening Knowledge Conference, the event promises an array of spiritual and cultural experiences.

The event is being attended by national leaders, including the National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Additionally, saints, Mahatmas, politicians, actors, industrialists, and eminent figures from society will grace the occasion, further enriching its significance.

The Mahayagya stands as a beacon of inspiration, rallying society towards prosperity and mutual respect through collective action and service. As the sacred flames rise, they illuminate not only the hearts of the faithful but also the path towards a united and harmonious nation.

Major events of Gayatri Parivar Ashvamedha Yagya include significant programs such as the auspicious procession of the sacred water vessel, the 1008 kund Gayatri Mahayajna, the grand ceremonial lighting of lamps, cultural events dedicated to the gods, a vast book exhibition, a series of enlightening lectures and knowledge sessions, an exhibition of posters depicting the creation of a new era, blood donation drives, addiction-free camps, and a campaign to plant one lakh trees.

This event is becoming a source of inspiration by bringing society together and moving forward with prosperity and respect through collectivity and service.

All World Gayatri Parivar (AWGP) is a global spiritual and cultural organization dedicated to fostering unity, harmony, and enlightenment among individuals and societies worldwide.

Through its diverse programs and initiatives, AWGP endeavours to promote universal values and uplift humanity towards a brighter future. (ANI)

