Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 17 (ANI): The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a CBI investigation into alleged irregularities during the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

After hearing arguments from all parties, the High Court reserved its judgment on Tuesday, March 11.

Today, the court dismissed the PIL, deeming it "baseless".

The order was issued by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Kshitij Shailendra.

The PIL was filed in the Allahabad High Court by petitioners Keshar Singh, Yogendra Kumar Pandey, and Kamlesh Singh, highlighting mismanagement during the fair.

The petition sought directions to provide appropriate financial assistance to the families of those who lost their lives during a stampede in the Mahakumbh area.

The petition also requested the court to direct officials to submit a comprehensive report on the fair's 'mismanagement' and take necessary action.

Advocate, Vijay Chandra Srivastava, argued the case on behalf of the petitioners.

The petitioners' counsel presented arguments regarding the disorganization of the Mahakumbh, administrative negligence, and the contamination of the Ganga water.

The petitioners had named the state government and 13 other respondents, including, DIG Mahakumbh Mela Vaibhav Krishna, Controller of Digital Kumbh Electronics IPS Ajay Pal Sharma, Swami Ram Bhadracharya of Tulsi Peeth, Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham, UP Vidyut Limited, Prayagraj Divisional Commissioner, District Magistrate, SSP Mela, DCP Traffic, Mahakumbh Mela Officer Vijay Kiran Anand and Prayagraj Mela Authority.

On behalf of the government, AAG Manish Goyal and Additional Chief Standing Counsel AK Goyal represented the case in court. (ANI)

