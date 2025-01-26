On Wednesday, January 22, the Allahabad High Court directed that custody of a minor child be handed over to the father. The court passed the order citing the mother's alleged actions of eloping with another man without seeking a formal divorce from her husband. The high court bench of Justice Saurabh Srivastava observed that the future of the minor child, a budding citizen of a glorious country, cannot be permitted to be taken care of by "such a mother" who fled away with a person without divorcing her husband. The single judge partly allowed the habeas corpus plea moved by the father, who sought custody of his wife and his son. In his plea, the petitioner said that his wife and his son were in the illegal custody of respondent no 7. Wife Consuming Alcohol Is Not Cruelty to Husband Unless It Causes Her To Act in Unwarranted Manner, Says Allahabad High Court While Deciding Man’s Plea Seeking Divorce.

HC Grants Custody of Child to Father

Citing Mother's Conduct Of 'Fleeing' With Another Man Sans Divorce, Allahabad HC Hands Over Minor's Custody To Father | @ISparshUpadhyay "...future of the country cannot be permitted to taking care of by such a mother who fled away with a person..."https://t.co/Cvp6q2QBzA — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) January 25, 2025

