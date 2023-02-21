Prayagraj, Feb 21 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to Ali Ahmad, son of don-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, in an attempt to murder case.

However, Ali Ahmad, who is at present lodged in Naini central jail here, will not be able to walk free from the jail as one more criminal case registered at Kareli police station in Prayagraj district is pending against him.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh passed the order on Monday after hearing counsel for the applicant and state government's counsel.

An FIR was lodged against Ali Ahmad by one Zeshan on July 31, 2022 at Puramfti police station in Kaushambi district under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 120B (conspiracy) and other sections of Indian Penal Code, alleging that Ali Ahmad exhorted his fellows to kill him.

The Ali Ahmad's counsel submitted that there is allegation of firing by eight persons on the informant but he did not get injured which is next to impossible. Hence, the entire case is a fabricated one, the counsel said.

Further, the applicant, who is a 20-year-old young man and a student, has been languishing in jail since August 2, 2022, the counsel submitted.

