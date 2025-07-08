Lucknow, Jul 8 (PTI) The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court has stayed the suspension of Kanpur Chief Medical Officer Dr Haridutt Nemi after the state government took action against him following a standoff with district magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh.

Justice Manish Mathur was acting on Nemi's plea challenging the suspension which took place on on June 19.

The court granted four weeks to the state government to file its counter affidavit.

Advocate L P Mishra, appearing for Nemi, argued that his client was suspended without an inquiry.

Mishra submitted even otherwise the allegations ex- facie would not result in any major penalty and therefore suspension could not have been resorted to in terms of UP Government Servants (Discipline and Appeal) Rules 1999.

"Prima-facie, submissions advanced by the petitioner's counsel have force and require consideration," the court said while seeking the stand of the state government.

