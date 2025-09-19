Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India] September 19 (ANI): The Allahbad High Court accepted the bail application of a gangster Mukhtar Ansari's son, Umar Ansari, on Friday.

The court has accepted Umar Ansari's bail application in a case involving the submission of fake documents and forging his mother's signature to reclaim land that was confiscated under the Gangster Act.

Meanwhile, the police arrested Umar Ansari from Lucknow under the Gangster Act, and later he was sent to jail.

According to the Superintendent of Police, Ghazipur, he prepared fake documents for a confiscated property by "forging the signature" of his mother, Afsa Ansari, "who had a bounty of Rs 50,000 on her", the SP added.

Earlier, the Allahabad High Court had overturned the conviction of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's another son, Abbas Ansari, Mau MLA, in a 2022 hate speech case and restored his Assembly membership.

Reacting to the High Court's order, Mukhtar Ansari's elder brother, Sibgatullah Ansari, termed this a "victory of justice and fairness."

"This is the victory of justice and fairness. We all believed we were innocent and would definitely get justice, with the punishment given to Abbas Ansari being cancelled. Speaking in court cases is also a crime in today's time... the only thing is that we have got justice; this is the victory of justice... even today justice is alive in the judiciary, due to which the country is moving forward," said Ansari

On May 31, the Chief Judicial Magistrate (MP-MLA) court in Mau district had awarded two years' imprisonment. It imposed a fine of Rs 3000 on Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party MLA Abbas Ansari in connection with the hate speech case of 2022. On this basis, he lost his MLA post on June 1, 2025.

Mukhtar Ansari passed away at Banda Medical College Hospital in Uttar Pradesh after he suffered a cardiac arrest on March 28, 2024. In April 2023, Mukhtar Ansari was convicted and sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment for the murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai by an MP-MLA court. He was sentenced to life in prison on March 13, 2024, in a case related to the use of forged documents for obtaining an arms licence in 1990. (ANI)

