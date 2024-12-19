Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 19 (PTI) Karnataka BJP MLC C T Ravi was taken into police custody after an FIR was registered against him, for allegedly using a derogatory word against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar in the Legislative Council on Thursday, police said.

He was taken into the police van from the premises of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha.

Based on the complaint filed by the Minister, a case has been registered against the BJP leader under sections 75 (sexual harassment) and 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, a senior police officer said.

While Ravi on his part has denied the allegations as "false", Congress leaders said Hebbalkar has complained to the Legislative Council Chairman on the matter.

According to Congress leaders, Ravi allegedly used the derogatory word several times against Hebbalkar during an altercation between them, after the House was adjourned for some time by Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, following an uproar over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on B R Ambedkar.

However, responding to a question about the allegations, Ravi said, "Her allegations are false, let the audio and videos get verified, I will speak after that. I won't say anything now..... I'm not someone who will abuse someone personally. I have not abused her, I don't know why she felt that way," Ravi said responding to a question about the allegations.

"I have not said anything to her....I have not made any personal comments against her, that she is claiming," he added.

Some of the Hebbalkar's supporters staged a protest against Ravi at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha premises here and they were whisked away by the police.

