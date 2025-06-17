Bengaluru, Jun 17 (PTI) Alliance Francaise de Bangalore, a French language and culture institute, will be celebrating Fete de la Musique on June 21.

Alliance Francaise de Bangalore director Jean-Marc Depierre said Fete De La Musique was created in France in 1982 in order to dedicate a whole day to the power of music.

"So, on the summer solstice, which falls on June 21, music can be heard everywhere in France. People play on streets, in the cafes," he added.

"But this will be our biggest event ever in Bengaluru," Depierre told PTI.

According to him, this year they will be partnering with the Indian Music Experience Museum and will have over 100 performances on two stages.

Bengaluru branch started celebrating sometime in the 1990s, said Depierre.

"But we had to stop after COVID-19. We had a small event in 2022, but we started our renovation and could not hold this festival until now," he added.

Depierre said on June 21, Vasu Dixit Collective, Suraj Mani of Mother Jane, Bruce Lee Mani of Thermal and a Quarter, Slytrix, Laya Ranjani percussion ensemble and Mars Mansion Mystery will also perform.

"Plus, we'll have movie screenings, musical workshops and interactive displays. Basically, we are going to have loads of fun. Entry is free and all are welcome," added Depierre.

