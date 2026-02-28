Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 28 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Congress president K Selvaperunthagai on Saturday said that alliance talks with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) have begun and are progressing smoothly.

"We have started alliance talks with the DMK. Whatever places we need, we have asked for them. There is no problem in the alliance talks; everything is fine and good," he said.

Meanwhile, Girish Chodankar, All India Congress Committee (AICC) In-Charge for Tamil Nadu, also expressed optimism over the seat-sharing discussions with the DMK leadership.

"We have shared the wish list with each other and will update you as soon as it is finalised. We are very hopeful and confident that our wishes will be fulfilled," Chodankar said.

The statements come amid ongoing discussions between the Congress and the DMK over seat-sharing arrangements in the state.

Meanwhile, expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala on Friday said that the decision of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam to join the "evil force" of DMK was a "grave mistake" and accused the party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami of dictatorial tendencies.

Sasikala criticised Panneerselvam, who was also expelled from All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) for aligning with the Chief Minister, MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

The aide of 'Amma', the former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, alleged that at a time when the DMK "stands as a malevolent force that must be eradicated from Tamil Nadu," joining it under the belief that it is the "mother party" was a serious miscalculation.

On the other hand, DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin welcomed former CM and expelled AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam into the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), calling him a "dear brother" and praising his humility and virtues.

"Former Chief Minister and dear brother Thiru. O. Panneerselvam has joined the mother organisation, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. I welcome him with open arms. He, who bears the name of the great leader of the Dravidian movement, has joined our great movement to safeguard the Dravidian movement's ideology," he posted on X.

Stalin said the 2026 Assembly election is a democratic battle against the BJP, and various democratic forces are joining the DMK alliance. He described former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam as a humble and virtuous leader. (ANI)

