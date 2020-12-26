New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said the allotment of government accommodation is being "rationalised" and the Centre has moved away from the approach of "patronage".

The minister's remarks come against the backdrop of the ministry asking leading artistes, including Padma Shri awardee Bharat Shivaji, to vacate their government allotted residences.

Speaking at the launch of web portal and mobile app 'e-Sampada', Puri said, "We have moved slowly from an overall approach in government of extending patronage, giving it (accommodation) to people... there was never a scheme," Puri told reporters in response to a question.

In October this year, around 27 eminent personalities, including artists, dancers and musicians had been sent notices from the Union housing and urban affairs ministry to vacate their government allotted accommodations across Delhi by December 31, "failing which eviction proceeding will be initiated as per Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act".

"People even didn't know for how long they have been there (in government accommodation), Puri said.

"One such category is hitting the news lately, where you look at it, the original allotment was made 30 years ago, 40 years ago. Also there was a stipulation that their earning would be below a certain threshold and they have acquired their own homes... All that is now being rationalised," the minister also said.

About the 'e-Sampada' initiative, the ministry said the new application provides a single window for all services, including allotment for over one lakh government residential accommodations, office space allotment to government organisations in 45 office complexes in 28 cities, booking of 1,176 holiday home rooms and venues like 5, Ashoka Road for social functions among others.

Puri said this is a significant step towards promotion of e-governance to boost transparency and accountability in providing various Estate Services like allotment, retention, regularisation and no dues certificate.

He also said 'E-Sampada' is developed to simplify processes and bring uniformity in the system across India, adding that it will promote ease of living for the Centre's officers and its departments as all services can be availed online on a single window with a live tracking of applications.

