New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta wrote a letter to Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday seeking permission for Ramlila performances in the city ahead of the Dussehra festival in October.

In his letter to the L-G, Gupta said permission should be granted for staging of Ramlila while ensuring social distancing.

He said Ramlila performances, being held for many years on land belonging to government agencies like DDA and MCD, should be allowed and booking for the shows should be started.

"I request you to issue orders to the concerned departments to start bookings for the event of Ramlila and Dussehra," Gupta said in his letter.

He also requested the Lt Governor to issue guidelines regarding social distancing according to the availability of land for Ramlila shows, and instruction to the Delhi Police to allow the religious events.

The Delhi BJP president said the organisers of the Ramlilas in Delhi have suggested that the performances could be held with proper social distancing in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gupta said recently Independence Day events were successfully organised across the country while maintaining social distancing norms. Similarly, Ramlilas could also be staged with limited attendanace to maintain social distancing, he said.

With the pandemic casting a shadow over staging of Ramlilas this year, Gupta had discussed the issue with Delhi Prant Sanghchalak of RSS, Kulbhushan Ahuja, on Monday. Office bearers of Ramlila committees in the city were also present in the meeting.

Traditional Ramlila performances, depicting the mythological story of Ramayana associated with Lord Rama, are an annual affair that begin days before the Dussehra festival and are hugely popular in the city. Dignitaries like the Prime Minister, Union ministers, prominent politicians have been attending Ramlilas in the past.

Gupta had earlier also suggested that in order to maintain proper social distancing and avoid large gatherings, the Ramlilas could be streamed online.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor on Thursday also wrote a letter to the Lt Governor, requesting early issuance of guidelines on holding wedding ceremonies.

He said thousands of marriages are solemnised in the city during the wedding season in November-December, and the guidelines will help people plan the arrangements in time.

