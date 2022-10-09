Amravati (Andhara Pradesh) [India], October 9 (ANI): If you plan to go outside for shopping ahead of Diwali this week, then this week's downpour schedule may ruin them away. The India Metrological Department (IMD), Amaravati released weather warnings on Sunday.

IMD Metrological Centre, Amaravati has forecasted light to moderate-intensity rain in the region for the next five days.

According to IMD, heavy rain is likely at isolated places in the Rayalaseema region and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places in NCAP & Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema for the next three days.

On days 4-5, October 12-13, IMD Metrological Centre forecasted heavy downpours at isolated places in SCAP and Rayalaseema. "Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning likely at isolated places in NCAP & Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema", IMD statement read.

The parts of the national capital also received continuous heavy rainfall on Saturday.

The reported rains in Delhi amount to 74.3mm, 87.2mm, and 85.2mm at SFD, Lodhi Road, and Ayaynagar respectively. Also, Delhi ridge and Palam reported 60 and 64mm respectively.

As per the weather forecasting agency, the rainfall recorded today is not record-breaking for the month of October in terms of daily 24 hours rain amount.

The IMD has forecasted more light to moderate downpours in the national capital on Sunday.

The IMD said that the national capital will not receive significant rainfall from October 10 onwards, however, drizzling or light rain might happen.Speaking to ANI, RK Jenamani, Scientist, IMD, said, "As per latest analysis, rainfall activity is occurring over north India due to interaction between western disturbance which is at the middle and upper troposphere and at the lower level there is a because its cyclonic circulation over the Gujarat region and from there the moisture because the wind is coming towards the Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR region and East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh. If we see the rainfall activity till 8:50 am in the morning, heavy to heavy rainfall occurred mainly over the UP and MP, Gujarat and Konkan region." (ANI)

