Chandigarh [India], October 27 (ANI): Amarinder Singh slammed Punjab Home Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Wednesday over his remarks on national security issues.

"I was Punjab Home Minister for 9.5 years. Somebody who has been the Home Minister for one month seems to say that he knows more than me...Nobody wants a disturbed Punjab. We must understand we have been through very difficult times in Punjab," said Amarinder Singh while addressing a press conference.

"They mock me regarding security measures. My basic training is that of a soldier. I have been in the service for 10 years - from my training period to the time I left the Army, so I know the basics," he added.

Captain's statement comes after an exchange of barbs between the two leaders over the issue of investigation into Pakistani journalist Aroosa Alam's links with Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Alam has been reportedly visiting former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh for several years.

Randhawa on the investigation by RAW over Aroosa Alam had said, "Amarinder Singh, who has been a Chief Minister, must know that the matters related to foreigners are investigated by the RAW and not by the state government. I don't know why he is so scared."

"They're (Capt Amarinder Singh) now saying that there's a threat from ISI. We'll look into the woman's connection with it (ISI). Capt kept raising drones issue coming from Pakistan for last 4.5 years," Randhawa had earlier said.

Amarinder Singh at the Press Conference also announced that he is forming a new political party, the name and symbol of which will be shared once cleared by the Election Commission. (ANI)

