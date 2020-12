New Delhi/Chandigarh, Dec 2 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will meet Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence on Thursday, ahead of the crucial fourth round of talks between the Centre and farmer leaders over their agitation.

Sources said that Singh will hold deliberations with Shah on Thursday morning in an effort to work out an amicable solution to the deadlock.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Asks PM Narendra Modi for Free of Cost COVID-19 Vaccine on Priority Basis for the State.

The farmers are demanding that the government withdraw the new farm laws if it wants them to end their stir.

Agitating farmers have been sitting on national highways around Delhi for seven days and have stalled traffic.

Also Read | CCTVs Cameras Should be Installed at All Police Stations, Central Investigative Agencies, Supreme Court Directs States And Union Territories.

The farmer leaders and the central government are set to hold another round of discussions on Thursday after a meeting on Tuesday was inconclusive.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)