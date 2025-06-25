Jammu, Jun 25 (PTI) The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) conducted a mock drill to prepare for any emergencies that may arise during the annual Amarnath Yatra, which begins on July 3 in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

The 13th Battalion of the NDRF, stationed in Udhampur, carried out mock exercises and specialised training to ensure a safe pilgrimage, officials said, adding that the drills included demonstrations regarding various emergency scenarios, rescue operations, medical assistance, and support for the yatra and its pilgrims.

Also Read | Abbas Ansari Hate Speech Case: Allahabad High Court Rejects Former MLA's Plea.

Seven officers and 56 jawans of the NDRF were involved in the mock drill, Inspector Munshi Ram Sharma of the NDRF said.

Udhampur Deputy Commissioner Saloni Rai inspected the lodgement centres and facilities for pilgrims in the district and confirmed that all arrangements were made.

Also Read | ‘Shashi Tharoor in CWC Because of His English’, Says Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Amid Row Over PM Narendra Modi Praise.

"All arrangements have been put in place. The Udhampur district houses 26 lodgement centres with a capacity to accommodate 6,500 pilgrims. We have established centres to house pilgrims in case of any weather-related or other emergencies," she told reporters here.

The inspection was made to review arrangements for housing pilgrims, providing food, and ensuring other necessary facilities, she added.

The 38-day-long yatra is scheduled to start on July 3 with two routes: the traditional 48-kilometre Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the shorter but steeper 14-kilometre Baltal route in Ganderbal district, both leading to the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine of Amarnath.

The first batch of pilgrims will leave for Kashmir from the Jammu-based Bhagwati Nagar base camp a day before the start of the yatra.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)