Jammu, April 15: The registrations for this year's Shri Amarnath Yatra began in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. According to officials, the registrations will take place at 533 branches comprising of Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, J&K bank and Yes bank across the country.

"Registration for this Yatra is being done at almost 309 branches of the PNB across the country. Besides PNB, registration is being done at SBI, Yes Bank, J&K Bank - a total of 533 designated branches combined. Through Aadhaar authentication, application will be accepted after e-KYC and producing the compulsory health certificate issued by medical institutions and doctors permitted by the Shrine Board...Daily quota for both routes have been designated, exceeding that, daily-wise registration will not be done. For Yatra on any particular date, registration will close 8 days prior... The Shrine Board is taking charges of Rs 150 per registration," Sharma told ANI. Amarnath Yatra 2025: Registration for Annual Amarnath Yatra Beginning July 3 From Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, Baltal Begins at jksasb.nic.in, Know Steps To Register.

The Amarnath Yatra is all set to commence on July 3 this year, simultaneously from both routes--the Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district. The Yatra will culminate on August 9 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Specifying the rules and regulations for the yatra, Anil Sharma, Circle Head, PNB Circle Jammu said that no pregnant women, people below 13 years and above 70 years would be allowed for the yatra, even if they had a medical certificate. "Those below 13 years and above 70 years of age will not be permitted for this Yatra by Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, even if they have a compulsory medical certificate. Pregnant women will not be permitted either, even if they produce a compulsory medical certificate," Sharma added. India-China To Resume Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in 2025, ‘Flights To Start Soon’, Says MEA.

Dates for the yatra were announced by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on March 5 during the 48th Board meeting of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB) at Raj Bhawan.

