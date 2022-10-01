New Delhi, October 1: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Saturday announced that his telcom firm Reliance Jio will launch 5G services across the country by December 2023.

Jio is rapidly progressing to roll out 5G services within this month. 5G in India: Bharti Airtel Launches 5th Generation Mobile Network in 8 Cities, To Cover Entire Country by March 2024.

Speaking at the IMC 2022 event, Ambani said Jio will launch affordable 5G services and cover every nook and corner of the country by December 2023.

