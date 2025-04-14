New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) The RSS Delhi unit on Monday paid its tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary, saying he brought fundamental changes in the social system of India.

Paying his tribute to the architect of the Constitution at his memorial at 26 Alipur Road here, the RSS Delhi 'prant' chief Anil Agarwal said Ambedkar's contribution to social harmony and nation-building is invaluable.

Also Read | Hajj 2025 Slot Cuts by 80%: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Says 'Cut in Private Haj Quota Caused Distress to Thousands of Pilgrims'.

"Swayamsevaks (volunteers) and karyakartas (workers) present on this occasion took a pledge to imbibe the thoughts of Baba Saheb and follow the path shown by him," RSS' Delhi unit media and publicity department head Ritesh Agrawal said in a statement.

Ambedkar, who was a great thinker and social reformer, dedicated his life to bringing fundamental changes in the social system of India, the statement said.

Also Read | How Much Water To Drink in Summer To Remain Hydrated As Heatwave Sweeps Across Cities? Check Here!.

His inspiring thoughts and work brought a change in the lives of crores of people and his struggle led us towards building an equal and just society, it added.

"On this auspicious occasion of Dr Ambedkar Jayanti, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) pays tribute to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar ji, who fought an incomparable struggle for social justice and equality," the statement said.

"This day inspires us to imbibe his thoughts and raise our voice against the inequality prevailing in the society. Let us all together establish a society where every person gets his rights and respect. Keeping in mind the vision of Dr Ambedkar ji, let us pledge that we will build an inclusive India for all," the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)