New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) Delhi government-run Ambedkar University plans to call students back to the campus but only after consent from their parents, an official said on Tuesday.

The university has decided that final-year undergraduate and postgraduate students, along with those pursuing MPhil and PhD will be allowed to return to the campus.

Also Read | Realme Narzo 50i To Be Launched in India Soon, Specifications Emerge Online.

However, their parents will have to submit a signed consent form, the official said, adding that no date has been set till now for reopening of the campus.

Following a marked improvement in the COVID-19 situation here, the Delhi government had last Friday announced that schools for classes 9 to 12, colleges and coaching institutions will reopen from September 1.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Congress Rift: TS Singh Deo’s Presence in Delhi Sparks Speculation.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said teaching and learning activities will continue to be conducted in a blended mode.

The university official said all the guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority will be followed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)