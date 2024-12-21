Patna (Bihar) [India], December 21 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) leader Sanjay Jha on Saturday said that BR Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna after the Janata Dal-led National Front government came to power in 1990.

Speaking to the media, JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha said, "We were there in the Parliament when he was speaking. He (Amit Shah) was talking about how Congress treated BR Ambedkar, they did not give the Bharat Ratna to BR Ambedkar for 40 years. When the Janata Dal government came in 1990, then he was honoured with Bharat Ratna."

Also Read | Money Double Scam in Mumbai: Grocery Shop Owner Duped of INR 50 Lakh by 5 Men in Kandivali on Pretext of Doubling His Money Through Black Magic.

This comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in his address in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, reportedly said, "If they (opposition) had taken the name of God so many times instead of Ambedkar, they would have gotten heaven for seven lives."

Earlier today, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati called for a nationwide protest on December 24 against Shah's remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Also Read | BSP To Hold Nationwide Protest on December 24 Over Home Minister Amit Shah's Remarks on BR Ambedkar, Announces Mayawati.

In a series of posts on X, Mayawati said, "Ambedkarite BSP has demanded him (Amit Shah) to take back his statement and repent, which has not been implemented till now."

"In such a situation, if the demand is not met, then BSP has talked about raising voice across the country. That is why now the party has decided to hold a nationwide movement on December 24 in support of this demand. On that day, a completely peaceful dharna demonstration will be held at all the district headquarters of the country," Mayawati said on X.

Following this, the Parliament witnessed parallel protests from both the Treasury and Opposition benches outside the parliament on Thursday morning. The ruling BJP MPs were protesting in the Parliament's premises against the Congress party for "insulting" Babasaheb Ambedkar.

INDIA Bloc MPs led by Rahul Gandhi held a protest in the Parliament premises and demanded the resignation of Shah over his remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)