New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) A 32-year-old ambulance driver received bullet injury after two motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly fired at him, police said on Thursday.

"A PCR call was received at the Mehrauli police station regarding a firing incident. A police team was dispatched and found that one person identified as Ikrar, an ambulance driver, was injured," said a senior police officer.

Ikrar received a gunshot injury on his left leg, police said.

"Prima facie, it has been revealed that the complainant and the accused are known to each other. The police began further investigation into the matter and efforts are being made to nab the accused," said the officer.

