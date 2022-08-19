New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister and national convenor of AAP Arvind Kejriwal on Friday urged people to join the 'Make India number 1' campaign and issued a missed call number for the general masses.

"I am issuing a number today, missed call number -- 9510001000. Those who want to join this mission, those who want to see India as the number 1 nation in the world, the most powerful nation, the best nation, should join this," said Delhi CM.

His remarks came after the Central Bureau of Investigation conducted raids on the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia's residence, which the latter confirmed via a tweet on Friday morning. The CM also stressed that the central investigative agency would find nothing in the raids.

"This isn't the first raid. In the last 7 yrs, several raids were conducted on Manish Sisodia. Several false cases were lodged against him. Raids were conducted on me as well, on Satyendar Jain, on Kailash Gehlot - but nothing was found. They won't get anything even now," Kejriwal said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kejriwal launched 'Make India No.1'.

"We have to make India the number one nation in the world once again. We have to make India great again. We are beginning a national mission called 'Make India No.1' today," Kejriwal said in his address.

Urging all the countrymen to connect to the mission, he said, "every citizen of this country, 130 crore people have to be connected to this mission."

"It has been 75 years of independence. In these 75 years, we achieved a lot, India gained a lot but there's anger, a question among people that several small nations which attained independence after us, surpassed us. Why did India lag behind? Every citizen is asking this," he further said.

Lauding the country's civilization, he said that it is as old as thousands of years, India is a great country.

Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi CM had stressed that every child should get good and free education across the country and everyone collectively should start working on it on a war footing basis.

"Every child should get good and free education across the country. Every person should get good and free treatment for healthcare purposes. We should now start this work on a war footing basis. Only then, India will become the number one country," Kejriwal said. (ANI)

