Ferozepur (Punjab), May 4 (PTI) The Ferozepur Cantonment Board has announced a 30-minute blackout rehearsal on Sunday amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

The blackout rehearsal will be conducted in the cantonment area from 9 pm to 9:30 pm, according to a communication from the Ferozepur Cantonment Board to Deputy Commissioner Deepshikha Sharma.

"You are requested to ensure adequate security arrangements during this period, given the total blackout. This rehearsal aims to ensure preparedness and effectiveness in implementing blackout procedures during prevailing war threats. Your support and cooperation are crucial in making this exercise successful," according to the letter.

Sharma said in a statement the blackout was part of a routine preparedness exercise.

Electricity supply in the cantonment area will be shut from 9 pm to 9:30 pm, she added. "There is no need to panic. The administration is fully alert and ready to respond if required."

Deputy Inspector General Harmanbir Gill said the police were closely monitoring anti-social elements, known offenders and smugglers.

Vigilance has been ramped up at toll barriers to track vehicle movement and social media activity is under active surveillance.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has intensified patrolling along the international border while the Punjab Police has set up checkpoints at all strategic locations as a precautionary measure.

