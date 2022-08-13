Nagpur, Aug 13 (PTI) A man allegedly beat his stepson to death and grievously injured his daughter-in-law during an argument over throwing garbage, police in Nagpur in Maharashtra said on Saturday.

Also Read | Independence Day 2022: President Droupadi Murmu To Address the Nation on Eve of I-Day.

The incident took place in Shriram Nagar shanty colony in Wathoda on Friday night, an official said.

Also Read | Punjab Govt Makes Face Mask Mandatory at Public Places Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases.

"Accused Irfan Imran Ali (42) beat to death his stepson Javed Ali (22) with a wooden stick and then assaulted his daughter-in-law Umeja Javed Ali (19). She has grievous injuries. The fight started over garbage being thrown in front of each other's homes," the official said.

Irfan Ali and his associate Kalim Sheikh have been arrested for murder, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)