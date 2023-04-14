Jaipur, Apr 14 (PTI) Days after targeting the Ashok Gehlot government over "inaction" in cases of alleged corruption when the BJP ruled Rajasthan, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot is likely to address two public functions in the state on Monday.

On Tuesday, Pilot sat on a daylong fast in Jaipur, urging the Gehlot government to act on alleged cases of corruption when the BJP ran the state under Vasundhara Raje.

Defying the Congress central leadership's warning that the move would be considered "anti-party", Pilot went ahead with his fast from 11 am to 4 pm.

On Monday, Pilot will attend a local programme at Parmanand Dham in Jaipur's Shahpura at 11 am and will go to Khetri in Jhunjhunu at 1 pm to unveil the statue of martyr Shyoram, according to his office.

Army soldier Shyoram was killed in a gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in 2019.

After his daylong fast, Pilot said he had raised the issue of corruption under the BJP rule and promised the people of Rajasthan that action would be taken against the guilty once Congress comes to power. But four years after the Congress came to power, any action is yet to be taken.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly and BJP MLA Rajendra Rathore on Friday asked why Pilot did not raise the issues in the House or during the initial days of the government if he had evidence.

Rathore said the plane of Pilot is in "auto-pilot" mode and only time will tell whether it will land or crash.

"The target of Sachin Pilot is Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot who has called him 'nakara' and 'nikamma'," he told reporters in Bharatpur.

