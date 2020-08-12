Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Bringing hope and goodwill, a video shows a group of minority community youth forming a human chain around a temple in the DJ Halli police station area to protect it from arsonists on Tuesday night as violence erupted in Bengaluru.

The video made by local residents shows a few dozen men lining up side by side, hand in hand, in front of the temple's gate and the periphery of its campus to dissuade arsonists around the same time as violence continued to occur in other areas.

Also Read | West Bengal: Police Stations in Kolkata Jurisdiction to Have 2-4 Experienced Doctors to Assist Cops in COVID-19 Situation and Medical Emergency.

The law and order situation in the area had deteriorated after several persons took to the streets following an alleged derogatory Facebook post.

Later, Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy's nephew was arrested for allegedly sharing a 'derogatory' post on social media that triggered violence in the city last night in which two persons died and around 60 police personnel sustained injuries.

Also Read | Shripad Naik, Union Minister of State for AYUSH, Tests Positive For COVID-19: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 12, 2020.

A total of 146 persons accused of arson, stone-pelting, and assault on the police have been arrested in connection with the violence.

The police said that accused Naveen has been arrested for the alleged derogatory post.

Murthy's house was also vandalised by miscreants following the social media post by his nephew Naveen.Residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy was also attacked after the violence broke out.

Section 144 has been imposed in the entire Bangalore city while curfew has been imposed in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)