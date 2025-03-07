Thakkolam (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 7 (ANI): Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah attended the 56th Raising Day Parade of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in Thakkolam, Tamil Nadu, as the chief guest on Friday, the Home Ministry said in a statement.

Union Minister L Murugan and CISF Director General Rajvinder Singh Bhatti were also present.

In his address, the Union Home Minister said that in the last 56 years, the CISF has not only ensured the development, progress, and mobility of the country but has also played an important role in its smooth functioning.

He said that the security of vital installations associated with the country's industrial development, including ports, airports, important business, tourism, and research institutions, cannot be imagined without the CISF.

Shah said, "It is due to the unwavering loyalty, hard work, and dedication of the CISF personnel that the country is moving forward safely in the field of industrial development."

He said that CISF personnel have also taken an interest in numerous social activities and taken it forward.

Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the resolve to make India the third-largest economy in the world by 2027 and to make India the leader in every field by 2047, in front of the country's 140 crore people.

He emphasised that CISF's contribution will be very important in fulfilling these goals. Union Home Minister said that it was decided in 2019 that instead of celebrating the CISF Raising Day in Delhi, it would be celebrated in different parts of the country. Accordingly, today, the CISF Raising Day event was held at the Regional Training Center in Thakkolam, Tamil Nadu.

Shah said that Tamil Nadu's culture has played a significant role in strengthening India's culture in many ways. Whether through administrative reforms, achieving spiritual heights, setting educational standards, or promoting the message of unity and integrity of the country, Tamil Nadu has greatly strengthened Indian culture in every field.

He said that the Tamil language, culture, and traditions are invaluable jewels of India's culture, and the entire country acknowledges this. Shah mentioned that, in line with this, it has been decided to name the CISF Regional Training Centre in Thakkolam after the great warrior of the Chola dynasty, Rajaditya Chola, which is a matter of pride.

He further stated that Rajaditya Chola, on this land, created numerous tales of valor and sacrifice, attaining martyrdom and advancing the glorious traditions of the Chola Empire.

The Home Minister said that over 14,000 positions were filled in CISF last year. If we consider all the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), more than one lakh youth have been provided employment, and the recruitment process for 50,000 more youth is currently underway.

"Until now, there was no provision for recruitment exams for CAPF in regional languages. However, according to the decision of the Modi government, besides Hindi and English, now youth can take the CAPF recruitment exams in Tamil and other languages included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution," Shah said, according to the ministry's statement.

He requested that the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, like the Chief Ministers of other states, start medical and engineering courses in the Tamil language soon. This will not only strengthen Tamil as a mother tongue but also benefit students studying in the Tamil medium. It will not only empower the mother tongue but also provide equal opportunities for children educated in the Tamil medium.

Shah said that CISF has always prioritized security. Over the past 56 years, CISF has set golden standards in national security across every sector of the country. He mentioned that CISF personnel work to protect the movement of nearly one crore people at various places, including ports, airports, and metros, ensuring their safety from all threats.

The contribution of CISF personnel is crucial for the country's industrial and educational development and smooth functioning. Under their vigilance, all establishments, including ports, airports, and metros, are secure. It is a matter of pride that CISF personnel are also entrusted with the security of the new Parliament building.

Shah mentioned that CISF personnel ensure the safe movement of over 70 lakh passengers daily in the Delhi Metro with discipline and patience, without any lapses. Additionally, they are responsible for the security of 250 ports. He further stated that CISF's responsibilities for port security are expected to increase in the future.

Amit Shah said that CISF has planted more than five lakh trees in the past five years and has set a target of planting over three lakh trees next year. He mentioned that under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, every CISF personnel will plant a tree to express gratitude to their mothers.

Shah appealed to all CISF personnel to include yoga practice in their daily routine. He mentioned that several steps have been taken for the welfare of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel, including the issuance of over 31 lakh cards under the Ayushman CAPF scheme.

Additionally, 13,000 homes and 113 barracks have been constructed, and under the e-Housing Portal, it has been ensured that no housing remains vacant, added the release. (ANI)

