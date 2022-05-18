New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday expressed his condolences over loss of lives in a wall collapsed in Gujarat's Morbi, and spoke with state Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

In a tweet, the minister said that death of 12 people in a tragedy in Morbi "is very sad".

"I have spoken to the Chief Minister Bhupendra Patelji. The administration working with speed to provide relief. The injured have been rushed to the hospital and are being treated. I express my condolences to the bereaved families," Shah said.

In an unfortunate incident, at least 12 labourers died after a wall of a salt factory collapsed in Gujarat's Morbi area on Wednesday.

On receiving information about the wall collapse incident, the administration dispatched fire brigade vehicles, ambulances for rescue operations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed condolences over wall collapse incident. (ANI)

