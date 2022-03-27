Chandigarh [India], March 27 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that Chandigarh is one of the most developed cities in the country and exuded confidence that it will become one of the most advanced cities of India and the world in future.

"In the municipal corporation, BJP has been given a chance to serve once again. Chandigarh is the most developed city in the category of planned cities in the history of the modern world. I congratulate the Chandigarh Administration that they have made an order to keep pace with the change in Chandigarh," said Shah while addressing the gathering at Urban Park, Sector 17.

The Home Ministers said that many cities like Chandigarh were settled, but they kept on changing with time and kept on deteriorating, but Chandigarh is still maintaining its form.

Shah said, "When I was young, we were told in schools in Gujarat to visit Chandigarh. Now looking at this city, it seems as if the architects of France have designed it."

"I am confident that Chandigarh, in the days to come, shall become one of the most advanced cities of India and the world," he added.

He said that the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) is a step that will not only make Chandigarh safe but will also improve the delivery of citizen-centric services and will bring about a radical change in the civil and administrative system.

"With the inauguration of this Integrated Command and Control Centre in the UT, citizens' services, security, traffic discipline etc. can be monitored from one place," said the Union Home Minister.

Shah said that all these projects have been made keeping in mind the environment with modern facilities and civic amenities. "Along with this, the mixed culture of the city has also been taken care of," he added.

He said that the Integrated Command and Control Center at Chandigarh is going to bring about a paradigm shift in the entire field of civil administration in the coming days.

"This will monitor the civic amenities and make arrangements for its upgradation," he said.

Union Minister also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, " When Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he worked to transform the cities through modern facilities and technology, people who visit Gujarat have seen these cities changing. When Modi became the Prime Minister of the country, he started the Smart City concept. How to develop the cities, how to use the land of the adjoining areas through planning, all this is being done now under this smart city."

The Home Minister said that apart from this, AMRUT Yojana, Green City Cleanliness Campaign, all these are the gift of Prime Minister.

"Due to these plans, today the development in urban areas are visible in all the cities," he added.

Shah inaugurated the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Chandigarh under which, around 2,000 CCTV cameras have been installed.

It is integrated with major citizen services such as water, electricity, sewage, etc. for effective monitoring of services.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit.

The Home Minister also inaugurated the new office building of Chandigarh Housing Board in Sector 17 here. (ANI)

