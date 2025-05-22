New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday directed to adopt a holistic approach to clean the Yamuna river, ensure drinking water supply, and improve sewage systems in Delhi.

Shah's direction came in a high-level meeting conducted here in the national capital. The meeting was attended by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal, Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Union Home Secretary, Secretaries of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and Ministry of Jal Shakti, Delhi's Chief Secretary, and several senior officials from the Central and Delhi governments.

Addressing the meeting, Shah stated that the Yamuna is not just a river but also a symbol of faith, making its cleanliness a "priority" for the Modi government.

Shah said that the Ministry of Jal Shakti should develop a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for all Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), establishing standards for their quality, maintenance, and discharge. He emphasised that this SOP should also be shared with other states.

The Home Minister stressed that "plans for the Yamuna, drinking water, and drainage in Delhi should be made with a 20-year vision."

He highlighted the crucial role of the Delhi Jal Board in cleaning the Yamuna and emphasised the need to strengthen it, directing immediate filling of vacant posts in the Board.

The Home Minister underscored the need to enhance Delhi's water distribution efficiency, stating that effective water management is essential to ensure drinking water supply across the city.

He said, for water supply in Delhi, the Jal Board should strengthen the water distribution structure along with preventing leakage in the pipelines.

Shah also emphasised the use of world-class technology for desilting drains. (ANI)

