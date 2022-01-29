Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 29 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah, who campaigned in Saharanpur in western Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, also held an organisational meeting and laid thrust on the work by 'panna pramukhs' and booth committee chiefs to boost party's prospects in the seats in the region, many of which have a sizeable presence of the Jat community.

Sources said the organisational meeting in Saharanpur lasted for about 45 minutes and around 100 leaders and workers of the party were present. All the seven candidates of the Saharanpur district were part of the meeting. The party's district chief was also present.

Also Read | School Reopening: Here's A List Of States, Cities Reopening Schools, Colleges And Universities From Feb 1.

They said Amit Shah paid talked about special attention to the work done by the booth committee president and 'panna pramukh'.

There was also discussion on the ways to increase the polling percentage, roles of various office-bearers and how the work to be done.

Also Read | Union Minister V K Singh Calls NYT ‘Supari Media’ Over Its Report on Pegasus.

BJP leaders said 'panna pramukhs' and booth presidents have a significant role to play in the polls. A panna pramukh is assigned the role to stay in touch with 60 voters, tell them about policies and initiatives of the government and encourage them to vote, they said.

The sources said Amit Shah asked the workers to ensure that the campaign is effectively carried out at booth level.

During the effective voter dialogue in Saharanpur, Amit Shah said that the lotus (electoral symbol of BJP) has not blossomed in Saharanpur Dehat for over two decades and workers should strive for the party's victory.

Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls for its 403-member assembly in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)