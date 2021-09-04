New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday felicitated Tokyo Olympics Silver medalist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu at the 51st Foundation Day celebration of the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D).

The sportsperson was appointed as Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports) in the police department by the Manipur government earlier in July after her outstanding show at the Games.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Intelligence Bureau Director Arvind Kumar were present at the event held at BPR&D Headquarters in New Delhi.

Chanu had opened India's medals tally on Saturday as she bagged a Silver in the Women's 49kg category at Tokyo International Forum.

She lifted a total of 202 kg (87kg in snatch and 115kg in clean and jerk) during her four successful attempts across the competition that was held between July 23 and August 8 this year. (ANI)

