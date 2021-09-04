Jaipur, September 4: Counting of votes for the Rajasthan panchayat samiti and zila parishad elections results 2021 is underway in six districts. The ruling Congress is leading in 97 seats, whereas the BJP in 57 seats of different panchayat samitis, as per latest trends. Two candidates of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are ahead in their respective seats. The panchayat samiti and zila parishad elections in Rajasthan were held in three phases. The final results of the panchayat samiti and zila parishad will be clear by this evening. Scroll down to catch the Rajasthan panchayat samiti and zila parishad elections results live updates. Rajasthan Panchayat Elections 2021: Sachin Pilot Says ‘People’s Trust in BJP Reducing, Congress Will Win the Upcoming Polls’.

The elections were held in three phases to elect a total of 200 members of six zila parishads and 1,564 members of 78 panchayat samitis in Bharatpur, Dausa, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Sawai Madhopur and Sirohi districts of Rajasthan. Polling under the first and second phase was held on August 26 and 29 respectively. The last phase of the polling took place on September 1. Counting of votes for the results began this morning.

Ahead of the results, one zila parishad member and 26 panchayat samiti members have already been elected unopposed in the six districts. The Rajasthan panchayat samiti and zila parishad elections results will show whether the Congress still holds the ground in rural Rajasthan or the BJP has managed to make inroads.

During the polls, former Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot said that people's trust in the BJP was reducing. "People's trust in the BJP is reducing. I'm confident that Congress will win in the upcoming panchayat elections in six districts of the state," he had said. Keep refreshing this page for latest live updates on the Rajasthan panchayat samiti and zila parishad elections results.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 04, 2021 11:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).