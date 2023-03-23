Agartala, Mar 23 (PTI) Tipra Motha's supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, a scion of the former ruling family of the tribal state, on Thursday reiterated that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured him that an interlocutor will be appointed to work out a 'constitutional solution' of the problems raised by the indigenous people of Tripura.

Debbarma claimed that the Union Home Minister called him on Thursday to enquire about his health and then assured him that an interlocutor would be appointed by March 27.

Debbarma took to Twitter and shared the message that Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured him to appoint the interlocutor.

"Woke up to an early morning call from Home minister Amit Shah to enquire about my health. He also categorically assured me that by the 27th of this month an interlocutor will be announced for our talks regarding the constitutional solution for our indigenous people of Tripura, ", Debbarma wrote on his twitter ad facebook handles. He added “I hope the home minister will understand the sentiments of the Tiprasa and honour the commitment he has given to me.” The political reaching out came on a day when nominations for the post of speaker of the Tripura assembly were filed. BJP has fielded Biswabandhu Sen, the former deputy speaker of the assembly for the Speaker's post, while the opposition Congress and CPI-M jointly nominated Gopal Chandra Roy as their candidate.

Earlier on March 8, Debbarma, whose party had won some 13 seats in the state's 60-member assembly, had told reporters that the Union Home Minister assured to appoint an interlocutor for the 'constitutional solution' of the indigenous people of Tripura.

Debbarma had a meeting with Shah and BJP president JP Nadda, Assam Chief Minister and NEDA Convener Himanta Biswa Sarma and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha shortly after the oath-taking ceremony of the BJP government.

He had then too stated that the Union home Minister had assured that a start to the process for a constitutional solution for the indigenous people of Tripura would be made.

"An interlocutor for this process will be appointed and this will be within a specific time frame. I thank the Home Minister for understanding the genuine problems of the son of the soil. We successfully got our Bru people rehabilitated in our state after 23 years by signing the Bru accord and today we have started a huge dialogue to ensure that our survival and existence are protected. Issues such as alliance and cabinet were never discussed, only the interest of our dopha was discussed", he had said.

