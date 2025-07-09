New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday held a 'Sahkar Samvaad' with women from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and other cooperative workers associated with the cooperative sector.

The senior BJP leader also interacted with the women.

"Miral Ben Rabari from Gujarat told Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitShah ji how farmers selling camel milk are profiting through cooperatives and how people are benefiting from the medicinal properties of camel milk," the office of Amit Shah said in a post on X in Hindi.

Before the interaction, the office of Amit Shah in a post in Hindi said, "The Ministry of Cooperation is strengthening the country's economy along with the rural economy by empowering farmers in line with Modi ji's vision of 'Prosperity through Cooperation.'

"In the Modi government, the cooperative sector has become a strong medium for women's self-reliance," the post added.

Earlier, on the occasion of the fourth foundation day of the Ministry of Cooperation, a grand Sakhkar Samelan was organised in Anand, known as the Milk Capital of India, in the presence of Amit Shah and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Inaugurating various development works of the world-renowned Amul Dairy, Shah called for expanding the cooperative movement nationwide based on the five Ps - People, PACS, Platform, Policy, and Prosperity, said a release from the Gujarat CMO.

Shah stated that the convergence of the fourth anniversary of the Ministry of Cooperation, the 60th anniversary of the National Dairy Development Board, and the 150th birth anniversary year of Sardar Patel has led to numerous initiatives in Anand through this cooperative conference. The Ministry of Cooperation has been working over the past four years on the foundation of the five Ps - People (service-oriented), PACS (strengthening Primary Agricultural Credit Societies), Platform (digital platform), Policy (new policies), and Prosperity (societal prosperity). Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the scope of cooperative activities has been expanding. (ANI)

