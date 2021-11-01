Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 1 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday inaugurated 4.18 kilometres long elevated corridor from Gota Flyover to Science City Box in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was also present on the occasion.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

Earlier on Sunday, Shah launched the Dairy Sahakar scheme at Gujarat's Anand with the overall objectives of doubling the farmers' income and Atmanirbhar Bharat. He also addressed Amul's 75th foundation day in Anand.

Shah also addressed the 'Rashtriya Ekta Divas' (National Unity Day) programme at Kevadia in Gujarat's Narmada district on the occasion of the 146th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on Sunday. (ANI)

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)