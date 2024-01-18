Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], January 18 (ANI): Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah inaugurated the Cyber Security Operations Centre in Assam Rifles Headquarters at Laitkor in Shillong, on Thursday.

He inaugurated in the presence of Lt Gen P C Nair, Director General Assam Rifles.

Speaking on the occasion, Amit Shah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharat is taking a quantum leap towards digitalisation.

He said that the Modi government is committed to creating a cyber-success society by making the internet secure for every citizen.

He stated that the prevention of cyber crimes is a priority of the Modi government.

The Cyber Security Operations Centre will strengthen the Cyber Security posture of the Force by carrying out real-time monitoring of the network, mitigation of external threats and prevention of Cyber violations in the Assam Rifles Wide Area Network (ARWAN).

The Cyber Security Operations Centre has been equipped with a state-of-the-art Art Network and data monitoring devices to provide 24/7 services. The centre is the first of its kind among CAPFs.

The increased cyber attacks in present times have made it imperative to safeguard our networks from nefarious intruders, hacking and other cyber incursions. The present infrastructure enables the integration and management of diverse aspects affiliated with our operations.

The minister appreciated the concerted efforts of Assam Rifles in ensuring seamless & secure digital services within the Force. (ANI)

