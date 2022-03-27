Chandigarh [India], March 27 (ANI): Union Minister Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) here in Chandigarh under which around 2,000 CCTV cameras have been installed.

The ICCC has been integrated with major citizen services such as water, electricity, sewage, etc.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah said, "I am confident that Chandigarh, in the days to come, shall become one of the most advanced cities of India and the world."

He said that the ICCC is a step that will not only make Chandigarh safe but will also improve delivery of citizen-centric services.

The Home Minister also inaugurated the new office building of Chandigarh Housing Board in Sector 17 here. (ANI)

