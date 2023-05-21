Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 20 (ANI): Union Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various projects worth Rs 400 crore in Gandhinagar.

Addressing the event, Amit Shah said, "This is an introduction to BJP's commitment to development. We also inaugurate the projects, for which we lay the foundation stone of. People are now used to the government doing the development works on its own. As of now, they do not have to complain or request any kind of development work".

"The MLAs of Gandhinagar have decided that they will go to societies on Sundays of the month and collect toys from houses and will distribute these toys to the poor children and even at Anganwadi. I too will do the same for an hour or so, whenever I am here in Gandhinagar. I appeal to the people of Gandhinagar to support this concept of 'Toy Bank'," he added.

The event was organised by Gandhinagar Mahanagarpalika and the project was held at the Auditorium Hall of Gandhinagar Civil Hospital.

The event saw the inauguration of parking for 1700 two-wheelers and 14 other vehicles built at a cost of 11 crores in the District Shopping Centre in Sector 21.

At a cost of 25 crores, the roads of sectors 11,17,21 and 22 have been made four-lane in the municipal area and footpaths and for the drainage of rainwater, water dish channels have been constructed.

865kw solar system, 645kw solar rooftop, and 220 kW solar tree which can work for 25 to 30 years at various places were also inaugurated at a total cost of 6.45 crores.

The Union Home Minister also laid the foundation of the Railway Overbridge at a cost of Rs 58.17 crore under the Railway Gate-Free Gujarat campaign to ease the traffic problem. Lake development at Vavol, at a cost of 12.45 crores in the village. Renovation and new construction of dispensaries at Sectors 2, 24 and 29 at a cost of 1.09 crores. Construction of an advanced facility at the crematorium at a cost of 4.52 crores at Kakhjeja, Pethapur in the newly included area.

The foundation stone was also laid for the planning of staff quarters for officers, and employees in Manpa at a cost of 28 crores, about 180 employees, which is expected to benefit the officers. Garden renovation at Sector 30 and Borij village at a cost of Rs 3.88 crores.

As per the release, renovation of gardens in Sec 25 and 28 was laid at a cost of 3.36 crores, at Sec 26 Renovation work of the garden was set up at a cost of 1.37 crores. The renovation of gardens was also laid at Sector 1, 3, 21 and 23 at a cost of Rs 5.74 crores.

Water distribution station at Charedi at a cost of Rs 21.35 crore. Road, and drinking water pipeline in Dhodkuva village will be undertaken at a cost of Rs 3.40 crores. Work will be carried out at a cost of Rs 4 crores for compound walls in various sectors. The stormwater line will be laid at Sec 26 at a cost of 82 crores, the release further stated. (ANI)

