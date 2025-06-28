New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah addressed the people via a video message during the foundation stone laying and inauguration ceremony of various projects at Govind Guru University in Vinzol, Godhra, Gujarat on Saturday, as per a release.

According to the release, Union Minister Shah also inaugurated various development works and carried out a tree plantation drive in the Sanand Assembly constituency today.

He also interacted with industrialists from the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC).

The Home Minister also inaugurated a primary school in Juval, the newly constructed premises of the Adarora Seva Sahkari Mandali, and the Panchayat Bhawan in Phangdi village in Sanand.

In his video message, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that today marks a momentous day in the history of Panchmahal. He recalled that as Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi had taken the initiative to establish a university in the name of the revered Govind Guru Ji, aiming to make it a center of inspiration for the youth of the nation, particularly tribal youth.

He noted that in 2015, the university was founded in Gujarat to honour Govind Guru Ji, a legendary figure who fought valiantly against British rule.

Shah highlighted that today, projects worth Rs 125 crore -- including a state-of-the-art sports complex and various other development works -- were either inaugurated or had their foundation stones laid.

He further stated that Govind Guru Ji, born into the Vanzara community, had envisioned a separate Bhil region during colonial times and led a powerful resistance against the British, during which 1,512 tribal men and women laid down their lives. He said that this historic event earned Mangarh a distinguished place in the annals of India's freedom struggle.

Amit Shah said that the movement led by Govind Guru Ji is now being carried forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. He said that in order to fulfil Prime Minister Modi's resolve of building a fully developed India by the year 2047, the youth and children must remain committed to this goal, the release added. (ANI)

