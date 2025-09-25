New Delhi, September 25: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday paid tribute to leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya at the BJP Headquarters in New Delhi on the occasion of the 109th birth anniversary of Upadhyaya. BJP national president and Union Minister JP Nadda joined Amit Shah in the homage ceremony. Later, both leaders planted a sapling at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Park in the national capital to mark the occasion.

Meanwhile, in Jaipur, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also paid floral tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya at his residence. The Chief Minister recalled Upadhyaya's contribution to Indian politics and said his philosophy continues to guide the country's political journey. MP CM Mohan Yadav Pays Tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay on His Death Anniversary.

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya (1916-1968), a prominent political thinker, economist, and leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, is remembered for his philosophy of Integral Humanism (Ekatma Manav Darshan). He served as the leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh from 1953 to 1968. Apart from being a philosopher and thinker, he was a dedicated organiser and leader who set high standards of personal purity and dignity in public life.

Amit Shah, JP Nadda Plant Sappling on Deendayal Upadhyaya's 109th Birth Anniversary

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister-BJP chief JP Nadda plant a sapling Deen Dayal Upadhyay Park, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyay. pic.twitter.com/6LAHzo3s41 — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2025

Since the inception of the Bharatiya Janata Party, he has been regarded as its ideological guide and a source of moral inspiration. His political philosophy of Integral Humanism offered an alternative to traditional ideologies and continues to shape the BJP's approach to governance. Haryana to Implement Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana to Empower Women.

Upadhyaya also pioneered the monthly magazine Rashtra Dharma, the weekly Panchajanya and the daily Swadesh. He became president of the Jana Sangh in December 1967. His thoughts on integral humanism, social justice, and self-reliance continue to guide the BJP in its mission to serve the nation. His 109th birth anniversary provided an opportunity for the party and its leaders to reaffirm their commitment to his ideals and honour his enduring legacy in Indian politics.

