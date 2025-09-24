New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, a scheme announced by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, will be officially launched on Thursday.

Saini, who also holds Finance portfolio, presented his first State Budget of Rs 2,05,017 crore during the Haryana Vidhan Sabha session in March. Among other welfare provisions, he announced a major initiative for women empowerment - the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana - with an allocation of Rs 5,000 crore.

Within just 192 days, the Chief Minister has brought this scheme into implementation, reaffirming that his government functions on the three pillars of 'Niti, Neeyat and Nishpadan' (policy, intent, and execution), an official release said.

The scheme will be officially launched on September 25, 2025, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay. On this occasion, Saini will launch a mobile app from Panchkula, through which eligible women will be able to register for the scheme.

Under the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, nearly 22 lakh women across the State, aged between 23 and 60 years and belonging to families with an annual income of up to Rs 1 lakh, will receive financial assistance of Rs 2,100.

To mark the launch, special programmes will be organized simultaneously in all 22 districts, with the participation of State Cabinet Ministers, Members of Parliament, MLAs, and senior administrative officers.

The Chief Minister has further announced that the scope of the scheme will be expanded in future phases to benefit an even larger number of eligible women.

The Panchkula event will also highlight women's health, with free health check-up camps being organized at every programme venue under the campaign 'Swasth Mahila - Sashakt Parivar' (Healthy Woman - Empowered Family), the release said. (ANI)

