New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Further expanding the 'Fast Track Immigration - Trusted Traveller Program' (FTI-TTP), Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday launched the facility at five more airports - Lucknow, Amritsar, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram and Tiruchirappalli, via video conferencing.

The Home Minister had earlier launched the FTI-TTP on June 22, 2024, from Terminal-3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in New Delhi.

Addressing the inaugural event, Union Minister Shah stated that this program will provide seamless immigration facilities at these airports and will increase the convenience of the immigrants.

The Union Minister termed this development as a matter of great joy and pride.

He also paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda on the anniversary of his historic address at the World's Parliament of Religions in Chicago, hoping that the country will continue to move forward on the path shown by him.

"Today, five more airports are being added to the Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Program. This is a matter of great joy and pride for us. This will not only increase the convenience of the immigrants but will also give us a good opportunity to introduce them to the changes taking place in this country. Today, on the day we are inaugurating this facility, 132 years ago in 1893, Swami Vivekananda delivered a speech in Chicago, introducing India, its culture, and Sanatan Dharma to the world. Till today, 2025, we have been successful in spreading the principles of our culture and Sanatan Dharma all over the world. Today, I pay tribute to the pioneer of the era, Swami Vivekananda ji, and I also express the hope that we will continue to move forward on the path shown by him and will always be associated with the glory of this country," the Union Minister said while addressing the event.

Shah further urged the officials to ensure that maximum numbers of travelers get the benefit of this initiative.

He said, "Today marks a significant milestone in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to integrate speed, skill, and scope into a single program aimed at enhancing immigration services. This next phase of this initiative kicks off today. PM Modi has always said that along with technology tools, we will have to work as a trust multiplier. Now, seamless immigration facility will be available at airports of Lucknow, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Amritsar and Tiruchirappalli... We will have to ensure that maximum number of travellers get benefit of this initiative."

The FTI-TTP is a significant initiative under the 'Viksit Bharat'@2047 vision. Its objective is to provide world-class immigration facilities to travellers, making international travel seamless and secure. Initially, this facility has been launched free of cost for Indian citizens and Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cardholders.

Earlier in January, this program was launched at Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin and Ahmedabad airports.

The FTI-TTP has been implemented through an online portal: https://ftittp.mha.gov.in. To enroll in this program, applicants need to complete online registration by filling in their details and uploading the required documents on the portal. The biometric data of registered applicants will be captured either at the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) or while passing through the airport.

Registered travellers will need to scan their airline-issued boarding pass at the e-gate, followed by scanning their passport. At both the arrival and departure points, the passenger's biometrics will be authenticated at the e-gates. Once this authentication is successful, the e-gate will automatically open, and immigration clearance will be deemed granted.

FTI-TTP will be implemented at 21 major airports across the country. In the first phase, in addition to Delhi, this facility is being introduced at seven major airports--Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi, and Ahmedabad. (ANI)

