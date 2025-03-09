Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 9 (ANI): Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah virtually laid the foundation stone for the Rs 316.82 crores Para High-Performance Center in Gandhinagar. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi graced the occasion.

During this event held at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Science and Technology Department of the Gujarat Government and the Common Service Center (CSC) under the Government of India to ensure the widespread accessibility of citizen-centric digital service centers in the Gandhinagar district.

Union Minister Amit Shah motivated the athletes by announcing that Gujarat will soon have an internationally acclaimed Para High-Performance Center equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.

This center will provide world-class training to Gujarat's para-athletes, offering excellent infrastructure for state-level, national-level, and international-level competitions while also serving as a platform to showcase the abilities of Divyang individuals.

He mentioned that in the past, people used derogatory terms for Divyang individuals, which created a sense of inferiority in them. - Prime Minister Narendra Modi instilled confidence in them by introducing the respectful term 'Divyang.' This newfound confidence has empowered Divyangs in India to excel globally across various fields.

Amit Shah further stated that when God creates a person with certain limitations, He also blesses them with extraordinary abilities, which is why the Prime Minister chose to honour them with the term 'Divyang.' He emphasized that the Para High-Performance Center will play a pivotal role in enhancing the training and performance of Divyang athletes. The Union Minister also provided a detailed overview of the world-class facilities that will be available at the centre.

The Union Minister further emphasized that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the stewardship of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Gujarat Government has introduced several new initiatives in the field of sports to fulfill the vision of "Sports for All." As a result, Gujarat has become the state with the most extensive sports infrastructure in the country. In 2002, Gujarat's sports budget was merely Rs 2 crore, which has now increased to Rs 352 crore, reflecting the government's commitment to sports development.

In the coming years, ten large stadiums will be constructed in the Sardar Patel Sports Complex, adjacent to the world's largest, Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium. India has resolved to host the 2036 Olympic Games in these complexes. Gujarat has already commenced preparations for this grand event, the Union Home Minister added.

He also stated that both the Indian and Gujarat governments have implemented several schemes to promote Divyang athletes. As a result, Indian para-athletes are winning medals at the Paralympics and bringing pride to the nation.

In this regard, he cited the example of Gujarat's paratable tennis player, Bhavina Patel, and expressed confidence that more para-athletes would win medals in the future, further elevating the country's prestige.

Furthermore, he stated that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, no aspect of the country's development has been left untouched. India is now the world's fifth-largest economy, ranks third in startup rankings, and is making remarkable progress in agricultural development.

The Prime Minister has placed a strong emphasis on digitalization to accelerate the nation's progress. The Indian and Gujarat governments have introduced various initiatives to ensure that citizens receive government services online and at their doorstep.

Today, the Gujarat Government has signed an MoU with the Common Service Center of the Government of India. As a result, around 300 services from the Indian and Gujarat governments will now be available to citizens closer to their homes, the Union Home Minister stated.

He also elaborated on the broader role of the digital revolution that has emerged under the leadership of the Prime Minister.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated on the occasion that the High-Performance Center will provide Gujarat's para-athletes with world-class infrastructure and the right training, enabling them to excel in international competitions. He mentioned that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a New-Viksit Bharat is taking shape, bringing significant changes to the sports sector.

The Chief Minister further added that due to the Prime Minister's approach to promoting sports and athletes, Indian athletes have showcased their talent and skills in global sports events. Not only that, but Divyang athletes have also been achieving prestigious milestones, he added. CM acknowledged that under the guidance of Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat is witnessing the development of excellent sports infrastructure.

CM highlighted that high-quality facilities such as the 22-acre Multi-Utility Sports Center in Naranpura, Sardar Patel Sports Enclave, and this Para High-Performance Center will help condition and provide top-tier training to athletes, including Divyang players. He stated that under the leadership of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, India is now preparing for the Olympic Games.

The Chief Minister also shared details on how Gujarat's athletes, through initiatives like Khel Mahakumbh launched by the Prime Minister, are now representing India in the Paralympics and winning medals. He expressed his hope that this center, constructed for Rs 316 crore, would become a launchpad for Divyang athletes on the global sports stage in the coming years.

At the beginning of the event, Minister of State for Sports Harsh Sanghavi welcomed everyone and stated that, for the first time, the Gujarat Government is establishing a high-tech Para High-Performance Center to empower Gujarat's Divyang athletes. This centre will leverage medical science and AI technology in coaching to enhance their performance.

He further mentioned that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the government remains committed to providing maximum facilities for Divyang athletes. Set to be operational within the next two years, the center will offer international-level facilities, serving as a platform to nurture their talents. The Minister extended his best wishes to all the athletes.

The mayor of Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation, Miraben Patel; Gandhinagar District Panchayat President Shilpa Patel; Rajya Sabha MP Mayank Nayak; MLAs Ritaben Patel, J.S. Patel, Lakshmanji Thakor, and Balrajsinh Chauhan.

Also present were the Principal Secretary of the Science and Technology Department, Smt. Mona Khandhar, Principal Secretary of the Department of Sports, Youth, and Cultural Activities M. Thennarasan, Director General of the Sports Authority of Gujarat Sandip Sagale; and a large gathering of athletes attended the event. (ANI)

