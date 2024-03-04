Patna, Mar 4 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to address a rally of backward communities in Patna on March 9, a BJP leader said on Monday.

BJP MP Sangam Lal Gupta, the national general secretary of the party's OBC Morcha, said preparations are in full swing for the 'Maha Samellan' of backward and extremely backward communities in Paliganj.

"The rally will be addressed by Home Minister Amit Shah," he said.

"I discussed the preparations with senior BJP leaders of Bihar today. It will be a mega event, and all party leaders of the state unit are busy finalising things," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)