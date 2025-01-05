New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and other BJP leaders extended heartfelt greetings to veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi on the occasion of his birthday.

In a post on X, Home Minister Amit Shah prayed to God that Joshi always remain healthy and live a long life.

"I send my birthday wishes to senior BJP leader, respected Dr Murli Manohar Joshi ji. You have played a significant role in expanding the organization through various responsibilities and in creating dedicated workers. As Human Resource Development Minister, you made an unforgettable contribution towards 'Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan' and free education for all sections. Your life dedicated to the ideology of nation first is inspiring for the youth. I pray to God that you always remain healthy and live a long life," Shah said on X.

Union Minister and BJP president JP Nadda also extended warm birthday wishes to Murli Manohar Joshi, saying heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the founding member of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the founding member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, former Union Minister, Padma Vibhushan Honorable Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi on his birthday. Your life philosophy dedicated to the organization and public service is always our inspiration. I pray to Lord Shri Ram for your good health and long life," Nadda said on X.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also extended warm birthday wishes to Joshi and prayed to Maa Kamakhya and Srimanta Sankardev for his good health.

"Heartiest wishes to our Margdarshak, Shraddheya Murli Manohar Joshi ji on his birthday. He has played a key role in reforming our education system and strengthening our party to represent people's aspirations. Prayers to Maa Kamakhya and Srimanta Sankardev for his good health," Assam CM said on X.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis extended heartfelt greetings to the veteran BJP leader and wished for his long life and good health.

"Heartiest birthday greetings to our senior leader, Former President of BJP, Mananeeya Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi ji! Wishing you a long life and good health," Fadnavis said on X.

BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Murli Manohar Joshi, expressing gratitude for his guidance.

"Birthday greetings to the most respected Murli Manohar Joshi ji. Am privileged to have known him and be guided by him since the early days of my Telecom Entepreneurship when he raised Sukhram's Telecom scam in Parliament to my time in Parliament. Wishing him the best in the years to come," Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on X. (ANI)

